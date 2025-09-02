Local gas prices remain unchanged following Labor Day

Jacksonville — Prices at the pump in Jacksonville remain largely unchanged in the last week, as we all enter the unofficial end of the summer season.

A GasBuddy survey of 625 gas stations indicates the average price in Jacksonville sits at $3.03 per gallon today. That reflects a 15 cent per gallon increase over last month, but a 22 cent decrease this time last year. The national average price of diesel has increased by 1.4 cents compared to last week, standing at $3.66 per gallon.

Comparing it to national gas prices, the average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents to an average of $3.15 per gallon today.

“With the unofficial end of summer now behind us, we saw the lowest national average price of gasoline on Labor Day since 2020, with prices lower than a year ago in all but three states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This caps off the most affordable summer at the pump since 2021, with motorists spending $11.3 billion less on gasoline compared to last year. While summer may be in the rearview mirror, low gas prices aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, so long as we avoid major hurricanes or other disruptions, we’re on solid footing to see the national average dip to $2.99 per gallon this fall.”

