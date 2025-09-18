Local hospital fires one of its nurses for making antisemitic comments online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local nurse is no longer employed following antisemitic posts on social media.

And this is just one of the many people who have lost their jobs in our area after making controversial posts.

Action News Jax has reported all week about comments related to the murder of Charlie Kirk.

And now we learned that a nurse at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital praised Adolf Hitler and made other disturbing posts.

The nurse’s family members asked us not to use his name, as he is in a fragile mental state.

One of the posts dated Sep. 7th, said “nuke Israel.”

Then, in another post, the nurse blames Jewish people for the loan on his truck.

And a third post reads “too bad Hitler couldn’t get it done.”

“It is tragic and it’s sad,” said Rabbi Shmuli Novack, the director at Chabad Jacksonville, Town Center, and UNF. “And certainly in the medical profession, we expect a lot more.”

The hospital fired the nurse after posts came to light, telling us: “The views expressed in this particular social media post are in opposition to our organization’s mission to care for and improve human life, and conflict with the core values of our hospital.”

Rabbi Novack said it’s a problem local Jewish people shouldn’t have to worry about when they go to the hospital.

“A person who is in the medical profession, a nurse, where there is a foundational value of compassion, kindness, and care,” said Rabbi Novack.

He said that as the Jewish community responds to antisemitism, they will continue to lean on each other. For service locations near you, visit here.

“Don’t for a minute let it make you think that the Jewish community is in any way intimidated,” said Rabbi Novack.

Action News Jax reached out to the Florida Department of Health regarding the nurse.

It said it cannot confirm or deny any investigation at the moment.

