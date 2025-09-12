Local leaders and community members gather for candlelight vigil to honor Charlie Kirk

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Just a day after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, crowds gathered at Jarboe Park in Neptune Beach to remember his life and legacy.

“We had to do something,” said Jacksonville Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13). “We couldn’t just sit at our homes and cry at home.”

“I am very sad,” said Melody Bolduc, Duval County School Board Member. “It’s been a heavy day. He was a great man. He was a respectful man. He engaged in civil discourse.”

“He reached out to so many millions of young folks,” said Charles Barr, Chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County. “Talked about freedoms. Talked about the constitution.”

Kirk was in a familiar setting on Wednesday before a large crowd at a university in Utah when he was shot and later died.

“There’s no really words for it,” said Diamond.

Local law enforcement was present at Thursday’s candlelight vigil, and all those who came out not only healed together but took a unified stance.

“This violence has got to stop,” said Barr. “This country was formed on political views. There were arguments a couple hundred years ago when they wrote the Constitution. We can’t go around shooting people, killing people, having violence on people.”

There will be another vigil held in St. Johns County on Sunday, September 14th.

The vigil will be at Veterans Memorial Park at 6 p.m.

