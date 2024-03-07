Local smoke shops say Florida nicotine and hemp bills could put them out of business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida smoke shop owners and employees headed to Tallahassee Thursday to express their concerns about two bills moving this legislative session they argue could put them out of business.

One bill, which passed through the legislature Wednesday, would ban hemp products containing Delta-8 THC and various synthetic cannabinoids, which when consumed produce psychoactive effects similar to recreational marijuana.

The other bill would give the Attorney General the authority to prohibit the sale of disposable nicotine vapes if they’re marketed towards children.

“This bill, the way it’s going through, we’re all going to be closing our doors soon,” said Michael Gonzales, owner of New Leaf Vapor Company.

Gonzales’ store was one of the first vape shops to open in Duval County.

He and other local smoke shop owners and employees boarded a bus to Tallahassee Thursday to fight the bills.

Gonzales argued the combined effect of the two bills would force his store and others across the state to virtually empty their shelves, killing jobs and providing fewer options for consumers.

“There’s thousands of businesses. Ten of thousands of employees,” said Gonzales.

But Senator Keith Perry (R-Gainesville), who is sponsoring the nicotine bill, argued the intent is to keep the addictive products out of the hands of children.

“You’re going to find the legitimate vape stores that are going to market regular products to adults. They won’t be affected by this bill at all. Then again, if your model is predicated on selling to children, find another line of work,” said Perry.

On the hemp side of things, House Sponsor Representative Tommy Gregory (R-Lakewood Ranch) argued the hemp industry must be reigned in, not only for the protection of children, but for adults as well.

“It’s time for us to do what we should have done in 2019 when we authorized industrial hemp and the them they can’t use a loophole to manufacture a recreational drug,” said Gregory.

The hemp bill is now awaiting the Governor’s signature.

It’s not clear whether he’ll sign it.

The nicotine product bill still needs to be approved by the House.

