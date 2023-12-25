Local veteran non-profit group continues search for missing kayaker

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — A somber Christmas day for the family and friends of a 46-year-old man who was kayaking near the St. Augustine inlet when he went missing.

Sunday the Coast Guard suspended its search and now members of a local veteran non-profit are continuing to look for him.

“I’m hoping for the best and planning for the worst,” said Leonardo Yui, the Taskforce Hydro 1 co-founder.

Leonardo is one of more than 30 volunteers, continuing to search for 46-year-old Eiffel Gilyana.

Read: The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search for missing Kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

“Eiffel went out on the single canoe with two other local guys,” said Leonardo. “They went out just to go into the ocean to catch the waves.”

The Coast Guard said Eiffel was not wearing a life jacket when he went missing.

Saturday, crews started looking for him, and after searching 341 square miles of the ocean they suspended the Search.

Now, Taskforce Hydro 1, is picking up search efforts and asking for the community’s help.

Read: Family identifies missing kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

“We invited the community, whether they are on foot or a bike if they can please check the ocean and the shoreline.”

Leonardo said Eiffel was in an outrigger canoe and if that flipped, even the strongest of swimmers would have a hard time fighting the current.

“It’s rough, you know, we got waves coming from different angles so it becomes a washing machine,” said Leonardo.

As the search continues, loved ones are holding onto each other and hope.

“We just got to stay positive and hope to find closure,” said Leonardo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.