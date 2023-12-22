FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bring in the New Year with an upscale beach front restaurant and rooftop lounge located in Ponte Vedra.

1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop offers spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, featuring indoor/outdoor seating at the all-new venue at Sawgrass Marriott’s Cabana Beach Club.

The menu features a fusion of Peruvian, Mediterranean, and even Japanese cuisine.

You can enjoy some Sashimi, Empanadas, and Fire Breads straight from the Pizza oven.

And don’t forget to treat yourself to a scoop of Gelato.

1912 Ocean Bar and Rooftop is named after the year in which rich mineral deposits were discovered along Ponte Vedra Beach’s sand dunes, generating the economic growth that has transformed the area into what it is today.

The restaurant is the first of its kind in Ponte Vedra Beach with a breezy outdoor rooftop offering panoramic views of the Atlantic ocean.

