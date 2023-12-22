Local

FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop Photo: 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bring in the New Year with an upscale beach front restaurant and rooftop lounge located in Ponte Vedra.

1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop offers spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, featuring indoor/outdoor seating at the all-new venue at Sawgrass Marriott’s Cabana Beach Club.

The menu features a fusion of Peruvian, Mediterranean, and even Japanese cuisine.

You can enjoy some Sashimi, Empanadas, and Fire Breads straight from the Pizza oven.

And don’t forget to treat yourself to a scoop of Gelato.

1912 Ocean Bar and Rooftop is named after the year in which rich mineral deposits were discovered along Ponte Vedra Beach’s sand dunes, generating the economic growth that has transformed the area into what it is today.

The restaurant is the first of its kind in Ponte Vedra Beach with a breezy outdoor rooftop offering panoramic views of the Atlantic ocean.

If you have a new business that you would like to spotlight on For Locals By Locals, email us at News@WOKV.com.


Sheifalika Bhatnagar

Sheifalika Bhatnagar, News 104.5 WOKV

Sheifalika Bhatnagar is WOKV's morning traffic and news reporter. She is a University of North Florida graduate with a degree in Communication, focused on Multimedia Production and Journalism.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!