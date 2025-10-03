For Locals By Locals: Backyard Buffalo

Backyard Buffalo is Indian food on-the-go, redefining takeout with a homemade touch.

It all started when the Owner Punita Patel went looking for buffalo milk, the secret to the tea she loved in India. The journey inspired her to share real Indian flavors to the Jacksonville community.

“Indian food is something that is healthy, that you can eat every day. It’s full of antioxidants, our desserts are full of protein probiotics, its healthy food meant to live in our fridges. At Backyard Buffalo that’s what we are working to do to make Indian food live in your fridge,” said Patel.

Backyard Buffalo is located across the city with spots in San Marco and Ponte Vedra.

Backyard Buffalo features ready-to-eat meals made from family recipes passed down through generations. The menu includes rice bowls like butter chicken, paired with house-made condiments like pickled carrots, eggplant dip and cilantro sauce.

They also offer homemade yogurts like passion fruit, key lime, and honey cinnamon, along with their best-selling drink, mango lassi.

“Our yogurts are creamy deliciousness; some people call it a love child between cheese and yogurt. My favorite way to describe our yogurt is like ice cream but better, it has protein and probiotics, it’s very satisfying,” said Patel.

You can find Backyard Buffalo at local farmers markets on weekends, and on shelves at select grocery stores around town. Whether you’re stocking your fridge or grabbing lunch on-the-go, Backyard Buffalo brings a taste of India straight to your backyard.

