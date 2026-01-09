For Locals By Locals: The Bodega

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Simple and straight to the point best describes The Bodega, a local coffee shop in Jacksonville Beach. The cafe offers quality coffee and good food in a relaxed setting.

Opened in April 2025, The Bodega draws inspiration from New York City, where owner Spencer Turner’s mother is from. Turner, originally from Minneapolis, moved to Jacksonville in 2009 and wanted to create a straightforward space that blends influences from New York, the Midwest and the South.

The menu is intentionally simple, featuring coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, and matcha, along with food options like plain bagels, bacon, egg and cheese bagels, sandwiches, salads, and the shop’s best-selling spicy caesar wraps.

The Bodega - JAX Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

The Bodega Iced Latte (Elandra Fernandez)

The Bodega - JAX Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

The Bodega - JAX Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Turner plans to expand the menu over time, including rotating specialty coffees each month for customers to try.

Many of The Bodega’s ingredients are sourced locally, something Turner says is important to him. When the items aren’t made in-house, the cafe partners with Jacksonville businesses such as Cinotti’s Bakery and Village Bread.

“The bread we don’t make here, we either get it from Village Bread or Cinotti’s. Same with the pastries, we get our coffee from a guy who literally lives half a mile down the road, I wanted to get stuff if I’m not making it, get it from somebody from Jacksonville.”

According to Turner, The Bodega is meant to be a place where people can relax, enjoy high-quality food and coffee, and leave better than when they arrived.

Customers can order online, cater events, or purchase gift cards and merchandise. The Bodega is open Monday through Saturday from 7 AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

The Bodega - JAX Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

If you have a business you would like to be considered for WOKV’s For Locals By Locals, email us at news@wokv.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group