For Locals By Locals: Curry Guys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new fast, fresh, and health-focused Indian eatery is bringing bold flavors to Jacksonville’s Five Points neighborhood. Curry Guys officially opened in November, serving authentic Indian cuisine with a focus on flavorful curries.

“Curry Guys is all about Indian curries that is what we grew up eating in India. We wanted to bring the same flavor, and introduce the same flavor to our Jacksonville people,” said owner Asha Vishwakarma. “It’s not just about the Indian food, Curry Guys is all about fast, fresh and delicious food and it is more of an approachable way.”

Vishwakarma says that many of the dishes are inspired by family recipes passed down through generations.

Curry Guys Owner, Asha Vishwakarma (Elandra Fernandez)

Every dish is made from scratch, starting with popular street-food appetizers like samosas, vada pav, and masala fries. Signature bowls feature favorites such as chicken tikka, lamb curry, and butter chicken, alongside wraps, family-style meals, and freshly made naan baked daily.

Curry Guys also offers a variety of vegan options including tofu, and chickpea curries, house-made vegan sauces, and a sampler bowl designed for guests who want to explore multiple flavors, especially those new to Indian cuisine.

“The best way to know the food is to taste the food. We introduced a sampler bowl to our menu where they can taste a little bit of everything, so all the curry and all the proteins are there. It helps them to taste each and every food and helps them for their future orders,” said Vishwakarma.

Curry Guys Sampler Bowl (Elandra Fernandez)

Curry Guys toppings (Elandra Fernandez)

Desserts include traditional gulab jamun and a creative cheesecake gulab jamun fusion. Beverage options range from authentic mango lassi, made with yogurt and mango pulp, to classic chai tea.

Curry Guys Curry Guys (Chai Tea, Sampler Bowl, Cheesecake) (Elandra Fernandez)

Curry Guys desserts (Elandra Fernandez)

Vishwakarma describes Curry Guys as an Indian “Chipotle-style” concept that delivers fast, fresh, and healthy meals. Her goal is for every guest to feel cozy and at home while enjoying bold curry flavors, bringing a taste of India to the Jacksonville community.

“Most of our customers who come in here, they never had Indian food before,” said an investor in Curry Guys who wished to remain anonymous. “We want to give them all the experience, tasting samples and we want them to be fully satisfied, enjoy the freshness of the food, have great experience with the food, take away the sweet memories of the food, of the service and want them to come back and try it again.”

