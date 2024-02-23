FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: FILO Apparel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sean Conant is a Federal firefighter and Vice President of Sales for a new clothing line designed specifically with firefighters in mind.

FILO officially launched this week and Conant shares what the name means, “FILO stands for ‘First In Last Out’ and that’s a common term we use in the fire service. Firefighters are normally the first ones to run into an emergency scenario and they’re the last ones to run out.”

FILO Apparel offers more affordable, non-toxic clothing that is fire-resistant and does not include dangerous chemicals that cause adverse health effects for first responders.

Conant says FILO answers multiple needs that many firefighters struggle with.

“So you take all of the expensiveness of the clothing, the timeframe in which it took to get the clothing, the health concerns behind it - and just bottle all of that up and that was where ultimately FILO was born.

The apparel company has a selection of industry-approved professional station wear for both men and women.

“I’ve talked to a number of female firefighters that I work with personally that have ordered and they’re just overly grateful that they’re not having to be put into men’s clothing to do the job,” he says.

If you have a new business that you would like to feature on For Locals By Locals, email us at News@WOKV.com.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 FILO Apparel Photo: FILO Apparel





©2024 Cox Media Group