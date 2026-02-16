For Locals By Locals: Gaa Cafe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “A taste of home away from home” perfectly describes Gaa Cafe, a new Hong Kong-inspired coffee and tea shop in Jacksonville’s Baymeadows area.

Owner Kelly Lei says the cafe was inspired by a recent trip back to her hometown of Hong Kong and her desire to bring more cultural diversity to the city.

“Gaa Cafe was inspired by my love for bringing the taste of home to our community. I want to create a cozy space where people can enjoy Asian inspired favorite with a modern twist cafe. Comfort food that feels both authentic and fresh.”

Lei is a self-taught chef, with some recipes passed down through her family.

“Since I went back to Hong Kong I learned, I took some pastry courses and coffee. Some of these are traditional recipes, and some I studied online and learned from the tutor,” said Lei.

Gaa Cafe offers a wide variety of specialty teas and coffees, along with fresh pastries made to order. Lei says this cafe is the perfect blend of Asian favorites and modern cuisine, with menu items made using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Signature drinks include Hong Kong-style espresso milk tea, a cookies-and-cream latte, cotton candy cloud iced tea, and a broad selection of milkshakes, slushies and refreshers.

In addition to drinks, the cafe serves house cream cheese donuts, classic Hong-Kong egg tarts, and cream cheese croissants.

Customers can order online, use an in-store kiosk, or scan a QR code to place their order. However they choose to order, Lei says she wants every guest to feel comfortable and relaxed.

“Gaa” meaning “home,” reflects the cafe’s mission of creating a warm and welcoming space where customers can gather, connect and enjoy coffee and tea.

