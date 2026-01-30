For Locals By Locals: Hearth & Soul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A modern yet timeless gathering place has arrived in Jacksonville. Hearth & Soul has opened its newest location in Atlantic Beach, joining its other stores in St. Louis, Missouri, and Tallahassee, Florida.

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Founded by owner Susie Busch-Transou, Hearth & Soul was created as more than a retail destination. The space blends hospitality, retail, and meaningful connections, serving as a personal model for community engagement rather than a franchise.

The store offers thoughtfully curated pieces to make any house feel like home. Shoppers will find everything from dining and bedroom decor to children’s items and accessories for pets, all selected with warmth quality, and intention.

“When you go into the dining area we have our beautiful Match Pewter collection, as well as different fun, ceramics. Then you go to the kitchen, and we have a collection of provisions and entertainment items like an incredible pecan company called Lambrecht Pecans. We have our toffee to go from Tampa, Florida. We have a local honey, The Queen Bee honey, and it’s fantastic. We have the AAB the third which is my dad August Busch the Third’s special seasoning which is our number one selling product which comes with a delicious shrimp recipe, so all kinds of kitchen provisions, and gifting items in the kitchen,” said Transou.

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

In addition to home decor, Hearth & Soul offers a well-rounded selection of men’s and women’s apparel.

“You go to the men’s closet, we have a brand out of Austin, Texas called Criquet. We have the Faherty brand from the Northeast, a really wide variety, it’s all day to night. We have Mizzen and Main, which the guys love because it can travel with you and not wrinkle, and then if you’d wander to the women’s closet, no only some really great bath soaps and bubble baths and fragrances, but some of the apparel lines that we sell are a well-known brand such as Vince. It’s a really a wonderful, curated collection for the women’s closet,” said Transou.

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Transou emphasizes that every item in the store, whether sourced locally or from around the world, is chosen for its ability to feel approachable, timeless, and soul nourishing.

“It’s really an interesting combination of unique items from around the world as well as local, that are all chosen because they do what, they feed the soul and that’s what we do. We work to bring experiences and things to the community that feeds the soul, that makes you happy,” said Transou.

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

Beyond retail, Hearth & Soul also provides interior design services, including full-room makeovers, as well as wedding and gift registry options.

“One of the unique things about Hearth & Soul is you can come in and fall in love with the couch, or the chandelier or the rug or the console, whatever it may be and you can take it home immediately, so that’s our immediate gratification of who we are but in addition to that we can do design projects where we will go from start to finish and order custom pieces from our 30 plus vendors that we have a partnership with so it really just depends on what your needs are,” said Transou.

Transou hopes every visitor feels welcomed, inspired, and eager to return, leaving with something that truly feeds the soul.

If you have a business you would like to be considered for WOKV’s For Locals By Locals, email us at news@wokv.com.

0 of 27 Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez) Hearth & Soul in Atlantic Beach (Elandra Fernandez)

©2026 Cox Media Group