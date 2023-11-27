FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Scoop Soldiers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Schuyler Schmidt, local veteran and franchise owner of the Jacksonville branch of Scoop Soldiers, a mobile pet waste removal business that cleans up residential and commercial properties.

Scoop Soldiers will clean up pet waste and deodorize the yards of homes and pet-friendly businesses like apartments and hotels.

Schmidt started his business this year in August, and Scoop Soldiers services Northeast Florida.

He spent 13 years in the military as an explosives expert working closely with K9 animals, which is where he became devoted to dogs.

You can find out more on Scoop Soldiers, for the Jacksonville area.









