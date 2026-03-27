FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Tuft Lyfe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuft Lyfe is a creative studio located on Jacksonville’s Southside where customers can design and customize their own rugs. Visitors have the opportunity to create a rug from scratch, choosing from a variety of frame sizes, whether large or small.

Tuft Lyfe (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Tuft Lyfe (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Owner Khadijah Curry taught herself the craft by watching videos online.

“This craft I got into via YouTube videos, just watching videos on YouTube, on Facebook and I just thought it was pretty cool and decided to invest and see how it goes.”

The studio offers a wide selection of colorful yarns, allowing each person to craft a unique design. Tuft Lyfe hosts workshops for participants ages 8 and older, making it a fun and hands-on experience for a wide range of customers.

Tuft Lyfe (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

In addition to rug-making, Tuft Lyfe also provides sneaker customization services. Customers can personalize their shoes using different materials such as splatter paint and glitter to create one-of-a-kind designs.

For those who prefer not to participate in a workshop, custom rugs can also be ordered directly.

Tuft Lyfe (Elandra Fernandez/Photo Credit: Elandra Fernandez, WOKV/Cox Media Group)

Curry encourages anyone interested in tufting to come in, have fun, and give the experience a try.

“I just want everyone to have fun, the only thing I want to hear is I gave it a try. I think the most common thing that I hear from people is that you have to trust the process, and to me I think we forget sometimes like this craft you have no control over. The yarn does what it wants, you just have to go with it. So, I love when people are like you have to trust the process and at the end, they love what they do and have fun.”

Those interested in booking a workshop or learning more can visit the Tuft Lyfe website.

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