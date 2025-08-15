Log truck accident closes I-10 lanes in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Both lanes of Interstate 10 westbound were closed Friday morning east of mile marker 324 after a log truck accident. Baker County Sheriff’s Office posted about the wreck just after 10 a.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Log truck accident Log truck accident in on I-10 in Baker County on Friday (Aug. 15, 2025) (Baker County Sheriff's Office)

