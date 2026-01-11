Longtime Jags fan powering through recent medical emergency to attend playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maggie Lamagdeliene is a Jacksonville native who has spent almost half of her life being loyal to the Jaguars.

She’s been ride-or-die for Duval since the Jags were first founded in 1993, the same year her house in Jacksonville Beach burned down.

“We had nowhere to live. We were staying with my sister, and my husband wanted to know where we wanted to sit at the Jags game,” Lamagdeliene said.

Lamagdeliene told us she was a fan of the Washington Commanders, known as the Redskins at the time, before going to the first-ever Jaguars game. After that, she said, she was hooked.

“I always, always dreamed that we would have an NFL team here,” said Lamagdeliene, “when we got them, I was happy, happy, happy.”

In the almost 31 years since, she has been to almost every Jaguars game.

“I missed two preseason games, I don’t count those. But just the regular season games, I’ve been to every single one,” Lamagdeliene said.

Lamagdeliene spoke with Action News Jax with a long brace wrapped around her left leg. She said she fell at home on New Year’s Eve and broke her kneecap, yet she watched the Jags beat the Titans inside Everbank Stadium only four days later.

After her surgery on Thursday, she’s heading back to the bank on Sunday to watch what she’s hoping to be a Jags playoff win.

“I’m excited. I’m always excited to go to the game,” said Lamagdeliene, “I believe we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

It’s an especially important game for the Jaguars, given that it’s the team’s first playoff game since 2023 and the first playoff game at home since 2018. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are returning to the playoffs for the team’s seventh straight season.

But we spoke with Bills fans who flew from New York this weekend to see the game at the bank, and they’re feeling confident, too.

“We have a chance to do something real special and go on the road for three games and get to the Super Bowl and win it all,” said Joe Sayre, a Bills fan who flew to Jacksonville from Rochester.

But Lamagdeliene will be sitting alongside them, hoping to see her decades-long dream of a Jaguars run to the championship come true.

“There’s nothing better than going to the game. I mean, the fans, the true fans like me are 100% Jags, no matter what,” Lamagdeliene said.

