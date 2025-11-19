Loved ones remember woman stabbed to death at Putnam County Dollar General

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of a woman who was randomly stabbed to death outside a Putnam County Dollar General.

“She was kind,” Cheyenne Kasten’s sister Julianne Harper said. “She was sweet. She would give you the shirt off her back. She would give you her last dollar if she had it.”

Kasten’s family and friends said her death was sudden and devastating.

“No one got to say goodbye,” Harper said. “It was just all of the sudden, and we just get a phone call saying what happened.”

“She didn’t deserve what she got at all,” Cheyenne’s friend Courtney Knight said. “No one does.”

Kastens was getting into her car after being inside the store when deputies said Lemar Beasley attacked her. It was an attack, the family said was completely random.

“How could somebody be really so sick and twisted to do that?” Harper said.

Beasley was arrested after a 24-hour manhunt.

Deputies said he has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 90’s.

He was released from prison in July after serving time for failing to register as a sex offender.

Now Beasley is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

While loved ones said they have some comfort knowing the suspect is in custody, they said nothing can ease the pain of losing Cheyenne far too soon.

“Cheyenne touched a lot of people’s lives,” Knight said. “She wasn’t just a statistic. She was a girl just living life and doing her daily errands, and her life got taken.”

There is a GoFundMe to support the funeral costs.

Fundraiser by Devin Mitchell : Support Cheyenne Kastens’ Funeral Costs, In Loving Memory

Lemar Beasley, 54 Lemar Beasley, 54, was arrested Saturday evening for the stabbing death of Cheyenne Kastens, 36, outside a Dollar General in Fruitland. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

