Magic Beach Motel to be demolished later this year, St. Johns County says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County said Tuesday afternoon that it will issue a demolition permit for the Magic Beach Motel, located at 50 Vilano Road, in accordance with state law.

The Magic Beach Motel, constructed in 1951 and designated as a Significant Cultural Resource in 2021, is subject to demolition under the Resiliency and Safe Structures Act, Chapter 2024-21, Laws of Florida.

The motel is partially located seaward of the Coastal Construction Control Line, which brings it under specific state regulations that limit local government intervention, the County said in a news release.

The County said under Section 553.8991 of the Florida Statutes, local governments cannot deny or condition the demolition of qualifying structures unless it is necessary for public safety.

The property owner has submitted all necessary documentation to the County and has voluntarily included a Cultural Resource Management Plan to document and salvage parts of the motel.

The County said it acknowledges the cultural significance of the Magic Beach Motel to the Vilano Beach community, but is legally bound to comply with state laws regarding the demolition.

Demolition activities for the Magic Beach Motel are expected to begin later this year, and the County said it will ensure compliance with all safety, environmental, and building standards.

