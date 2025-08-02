Main Street Bridge to close for survey and inspection work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Street Bridge will be closed to drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists from Monday, August 11, through Saturday, August 16, for scheduled rehabilitation work.

The closure will allow crews to complete a LiDAR survey scan and mechanical evaluation ahead of a planned trunnion bearing replacement in 2028.

Boats and vessels will not be affected. Detour signs will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The inspection work will help engineers plan the upcoming project and future maintenance efforts. Trunnion bearings allow the bridge to lift and lower safely.

