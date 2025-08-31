Main Street Bridge repairs continue after tugboat crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Repairs are underway on the Main Street Bridge after a tugboat struck it on August 19.

FDOT says the bridge is safe for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, but it can’t lift for boats.

Crews found damage to the electrical system, and the bridge must stay locked down until specialized parts are replaced.

Contractors are now assessing the damage and putting in bids for the work.

FDOT expects the bridge will fully reopen to marine traffic this fall.

Until then, FDOT is working with the U.S. Coast Guard on scheduled openings for vessels.

