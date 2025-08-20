Main Street Bridge to see intermittent closures after vessel crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Street Bridge in downtown Jacksonville will see intermittent closures this week and into the weekend.

FDOT says the closures are needed as crews bring in equipment to test and evaluate the bridge’s electrical system.

The system was damaged early Tuesday morning when a vessel struck the bridge around 2:30 a.m.

Crews reopened the bridge to vehicles a few hours later, but the electrical damage left the span locked down for boats.

The bridge remains open for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. But FDOT says marine traffic won’t be able to pass for the foreseeable future.

FDOT says that because the bridge’s electrical system is complex, restoring full operations could take time.

Updates on the closures and repairs will be shared as more information becomes available.

