Major hotel transformations coming to Jacksonville’s Beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Big changes are coming to Jacksonville’s Beaches as two well-known hotel properties in Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach undergo major redevelopment. The longtime landmarks are being reimagined, bringing new energy and a fresh identity to the coastal area.

In Atlantic Beach, the iconic One Ocean Resort & Spa is undergoing a full transformation — including a name change. The hotel will soon be known as Dune House Hotel & Spa.

Hotel leaders said it’s still business as usual.

The property remains open, and no reservations will be affected. Renovations are expected to be complete by spring 2026, with redesigned rooms, a new coastal-inspired lobby restaurant, and a look described as “barefoot luxury.”

Local resident Michelle Tumor shared her thoughts on the changes:

“They’re going to be fabulous.”

Just across Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar were recently purchased by Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development group for nearly $37 million.

Preliminary plans obtained by Action News Jax suggest the site could eventually include a private beach club, boutique hotel, spa, fitness center, and retail spaces — though no official designs have been submitted yet.

Tumor acknowledged that opinions on the changes may be mixed:

“There’s a lot of people that’s not gonna like it but it’s gonna be really super upscale and it’s going to help with our parking too.”

In the meantime, both the Seahorse Inn and Lemon Bar will remain open, now under management by Remington Hospitality.

Many locals see these upgrades as long overdue and believe it’s time the Beaches get the attention other parts of Jacksonville have received.

“Why should all other spots in Jacksonville get the good things when we live in this gorgeous spot?” asked Tumor.

According to developers and city officials, the changes aim to enhance the area while maintaining the Beaches’ unique charm. Both businesses will continue regular operations throughout the planning and redevelopment phases.

