Events: Nate Bargatze brings Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Celebrate 34 years of exploration at the 2026 World of Nations Celebration this weekend. Experience the cuisine, artistry and customs from lands near and far as you travel throughout the event.
The 2026 Jax International Auto Show returns to the Prime Osborn Convention Center this weekend.
Jacksonville is hosting the 2026 FHSAA Girls and Boys Basketball championships at UNF Arena. See the full schedule.
The Spartan Race Weekend has finally arrived. It’ll be hosted by Diamond D Ranch on the far westside of Jacksonville.
The 31st Annual Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival returns on Saturday, celebrating Scottish culture, history, and tradition.
Tuesday, February 24:
The Magical Music of Harry Potter - Live in Concert - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others: A Celebration of Film Music - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Wednesday, February 25:
The Three Italian Tenors Direct from Rome, Italy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Steve Hackett - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Thursday, February 26:
Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Il Divo - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Neil Diamond Celebration: I Am… He Said With Special Guests RITZ VOICES - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
St. Johns County Fight Night First Responders Boxing for Charity - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Super Scientific Circus - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center
North Mississippi Allstars - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ernest: Live from the South Tour - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Friday, February 27:
2026 Jax International Auto Show - starts at 12:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Brantley Gilbert: The Tattoos Tour 2025 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
High School Heritage Classic Raines vs. Ribault - 11:00 am - VyStar Ballpark
Black Cinema History: Hollywood in Jax - 5:30 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park
St. Paul & The Broken Bones with support from The Point. - Live from The Backyard Stage - 7:30 pm
Jax Night Market - 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion
Robert Jon & The Wreck - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - Along St. Johns Avenue
Pink Martini - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Warped Tour Night - 8:00 pm - The Albatross
The Emo Night Tour - 8:00 pm - FIVE
Saturday, February 28:
2026 Jax International Auto Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Jacksonville Icemen v South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Clay County Scottish Games - 9:00 am - 10:00 pm - Clay County Fairgrounds
World of Nations - 10:00 am – 7:00 pm - Ford on Bay
Jax Night Market - 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion
MJ Live – Michael Jackson Tribute Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Taj Farrant with Special Guest Red Magnolia - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Styx with special guest Cheap Trick - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sunday, March 1:
2026 Jax International Auto Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
World of Nations - 10:00 am – 6:00 pm - Ford on Bay
Al Jardine and The Pet Sounds Band - A Tribute to Brian Wilson - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Juvenile - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre