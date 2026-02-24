Events: Nate Bargatze brings Big Dumb Eyes World Tour to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Celebrate 34 years of exploration at the 2026 World of Nations Celebration this weekend. Experience the cuisine, artistry and customs from lands near and far as you travel throughout the event.

The 2026 Jax International Auto Show returns to the Prime Osborn Convention Center this weekend.

Jacksonville is hosting the 2026 FHSAA Girls and Boys Basketball championships at UNF Arena. See the full schedule.

The Spartan Race Weekend has finally arrived. It’ll be hosted by Diamond D Ranch on the far westside of Jacksonville.

The 31st Annual Northeast Florida Scottish Games and Festival returns on Saturday, celebrating Scottish culture, history, and tradition.

Tuesday, February 24:

The Magical Music of Harry Potter - Live in Concert - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others: A Celebration of Film Music - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater





Wednesday, February 25:

The Three Italian Tenors Direct from Rome, Italy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Steve Hackett - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, February 26:

Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Il Divo - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Neil Diamond Celebration: I Am… He Said With Special Guests RITZ VOICES - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

St. Johns County Fight Night First Responders Boxing for Charity - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Super Scientific Circus - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center

North Mississippi Allstars - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Ernest: Live from the South Tour - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Friday, February 27:

2026 Jax International Auto Show - starts at 12:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Brantley Gilbert: The Tattoos Tour 2025 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

High School Heritage Classic Raines vs. Ribault - 11:00 am - VyStar Ballpark

Black Cinema History: Hollywood in Jax - 5:30 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

St. Paul & The Broken Bones with support from The Point. - Live from The Backyard Stage - 7:30 pm

Jax Night Market - 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion

Robert Jon & The Wreck - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - Along St. Johns Avenue

Pink Martini - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Warped Tour Night - 8:00 pm - The Albatross

The Emo Night Tour - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Saturday, February 28:

2026 Jax International Auto Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Jacksonville Icemen v South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Clay County Scottish Games - 9:00 am - 10:00 pm - Clay County Fairgrounds

World of Nations - 10:00 am – 7:00 pm - Ford on Bay

Jax Night Market - 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion

MJ Live – Michael Jackson Tribute Concert - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Taj Farrant with Special Guest Red Magnolia - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Styx with special guest Cheap Trick - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, March 1:

2026 Jax International Auto Show - starts at 10:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

World of Nations - 10:00 am – 6:00 pm - Ford on Bay

Al Jardine and The Pet Sounds Band - A Tribute to Brian Wilson - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Juvenile - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

