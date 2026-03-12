Armed man rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP source says

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security, The Associated Press has learned.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The vehicle caught on fire after the crash, the person said.

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack. The person cautioned that the investigation is still in the early stages

The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The suspect in an attack on a synagogue in Michigan is dead, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, after a sheriff said security at the largest Reform Synagogue in the U.S. had engaged in gunfire.

The person confirmed the death at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, but did not provide additional details. The person could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person said no one else was reported injured.

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed during an earlier news conference that security at the synagogue had engaged in gunfire with at least one person, and that no one was in custody.

WDIV-TV reported that a truck had crashed into the synagogue. Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue’s roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.

“This is heartbreaking,” the governor said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

___

Durkin Richer reported from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.