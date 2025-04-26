Man, 77, dies after his SUV hits a tree in Columbia County, FHP says

A man was killed Saturday morning after his SUV hit a tree in Columbia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 8:16 a.m.

The man, a 77-year-old from Lake City, was driving a Ford Explorer east on SW Finley Little Road near SW Soltice Court, FHP said.

FHP said the Ford Explorer did not “maintain a single lane of travel and ran off the roadway” and hit a tree.

The man was taken to UF Health in Gainesvile, where he was pronounced dead.

