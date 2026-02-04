Man accosted by 4 gunmen while sitting in car on Northside, shoots 2 of them, suspects detained

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was sitting in his car late Tuesday in the 1000 block of Crestwood Street in Jacksonville’s North Shore neighborhood when he was approached by four people armed with guns.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 p.m., according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release. The armed suspects commanded the victim to get out of the car.

The man complied, exited the car, and then there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and the suspects, the news release states.

The victim shot two of the assailants; one in the leg, the other in the back, the news release states. “The injuries the suspects sustained are considered non life threatening at this time,” police said.

Officers responded to the call and the suspects were detained, the news release states.

JSO remained at the scene early Wednesday investigating the shooting and interviewing witnesses.

