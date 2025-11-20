Man accused in deadly brewery stabbing pleads not guilty

JACSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his co-worker at Jacksonville’s Anheuser Busch brewery pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Jason Guthrie is charged with the second-degree murder of 22-year-old Antoine Autry.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Guthrie stabbed Autry to death on October 30.

That wasn’t the first time Guthrie had been suspected of killing someone. Action News Jax uncovered a link to Guthrie and the 2017 death of Autumn Lee Van Camp. Investigators said she had been strangled and that her body was found underneath a bed in Guthrie’s home.

JSO told Action News Jax that Guthrie was the only suspect in Van Camp’s death, and after the State Attorney’s Office declined prosecution because of Guthrie’s mental incompetence, her case was “exceptionally closed”.

That means Guthrie was never charged with her murder.

Van Camp’s daughter, Summer Page, spoke exclusively with Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan about Guthrie’s arrest.

“It is terrifying to think that people like this are slipping through the cracks,” said Page.

Guthrie had been in and out of state mental hospitals for the past seven years.

In a dramatic display of unity among the two victims’ families, Summer Page and April Flood, Autry’s mother, sat front row at Guthrie’s arraignment, holding hands and comforting each other through the hearing in hopes of gaining some sense of justice.

Page told Action News Jax she plans to join Flood at Guthrie’s next pretrial hearing scheduled for December 16th at 9 a.m.

