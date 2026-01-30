Man accused of firing rifle during two separate beaches road rage incidents

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A Neptune Beach man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of firing a rifle during two separate road rage incidents Jan. 10 at the beaches.

Fabio Ladino, 43, was taken to Duval County jail after the incidents and was released two days later on $34,000 bond, according to jail records.

A witness told a Neptune Beach police officer he was traveling west on Florida Boulevard from Penman Road when he noticed a gold Ford Fusion traveling closely behind trying to pass him, an arrest report states.

When the witness was stopped at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Kings Road, he looked in his rearview mirror and observed the barrel of a rifle sticking out of the driver side window of the Ford, the report states.

The driver fired one round in the air and the witness turned right onto Kings Road and the suspect’s vehicle continued traveling west on Florida Boulevard, the report states.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Neptune Beach officer was notified by Jacksonville Beach police that a similar incident occurred there with the same vehicle description, the report states.

Ladino was later arrested at a home in the 2100 block of Florida Boulevard in Neptune Beach. Officers were unable to find the rifle, but ammunition was found in his pocket, the report states. Officers also found 17 grams of marijuana.

Ladino was charged with resisting arrest, discharging a firearm in public from a vehicle, and marijuana possession, the report states.

Fabio Ladino Fabio Ladino, 43, is accused of firing a rifle during two separate road rage incidents at the beaches on Jan. 10, 2026. (Neptune Beach Police Department)

