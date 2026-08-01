Man accused of hiring hitman in Jacksonville Beach murder case appears in front of the judge

Jacksonville, Fla. — The man accused of orchestrating the 2022 Jacksonville beach murder of Jared Bridegan appeared in court Friday as attorneys argued over witness testimony and evidence ahead of trial.

Mario Fernandez Saldana, wearing a green jail jumpsuit, appeared before a judge after Shanna Gardner’s court appearance earlier in the day.

Prosecutors accuse Fernandez Saldana of hiring a gunman to kill Bridegan, the ex-husband of his wife, Shanna Gardner. She also faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

During Friday’s hearing, Fernandez Saldana’s defense focused on getting more information on witness like Emmanuel Alexander. Defense attorneys questioned Alexander’s reliability, pointing to deposition testimony in which they say he claimed to have self-diagnosed himself with dementia. Alexander also faces unrelated charges of attempting to kill his own wife and tampering with evidence.

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The prosecution argued Alexander came forward because he was disturbed by statements allegedly made by Fernandez Saldana.

“I anticipate they’ll ask him, ‘Why did you come forward, Mr. Alexander? We’ve not offered you a plea deal.’ He’s going to say, ‘I was so offended by these statements by Mr. Fernandez,’” a prosecutor told the court.

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Defense attorneys argued prosecutors should not be allowed to question Alexander about the pending charges involving his wife because he would be unable to fully respond while that case remains active.

In Shanna Gardner’s hearing, defense attorneys’ requested information from the phone of Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten.

“We are requesting that the court consider certain matters in camera because they directly relate to the defense theory, more specifically, the defense’s intended theme at trial,” defense attorney Kristen Nelson told the court.

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Jury selection for Fernandez Saldana’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 10. Jury selection in Gardner’s case is expected to begin later in Auguster.

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