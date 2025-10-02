Man accused of hit-and-run on Arlington Road that killed Jacksonville girl arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl on Arlington Road North on Tuesday night. Andre Myers was taken into custody after surveillance footage and an investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office linked him to the incident, a Thursday JSO news release states.

Genesis Webber was struck by a truck while walking on the sidewalk. The driver fled the scene, leaving Genesis dead at the location. Surveillance footage captured the truck veering off the road, hitting Genesis, and crashing through a chain-link fence before continuing on, JSO said.

“The loss of any life is tragic, but the loss of an innocent young life makes this case much more difficult,” a JSO news release state.

Genesis Webber Genesis Webber, 13, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville on September 30, 2025.

JSO launched an immediate investigation following the incident. They quickly identified Myers as the suspect based on evidence found at the scene, the news release states. Myers was out on bond for felony charges and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the incident, JSO said.

This allowed the Crime Analysis Unit and Real Time Crime Center to track his movements throughout the day. Late Wednesday night, District 2 Patrol officers located Myers asleep inside his truck and arrested him.

Myers is in Duval County jail on no bond.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.