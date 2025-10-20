Man accused of killing man in 2021 shooting at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville has been acquitted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murder and attempted murder in a 2021 shooting that happened at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront has been acquitted.

Cory Deshawn Hall, now 33, was found not guilty of both charges on Friday, Duval County court records show.

Kavonte Schleifer, 19, died in the shooting, which happened in the bathroom of Morton’s Steakhouse, which is inside the Hyatt.

A friend of Schleifer’s was also shot, but survived.

Schleifer’s mother told Action News Jax in 2021 that Schleifer was going to ride the scooters downtown and was using the bathroom inside Morton’s.

Once Hall was identified by police as a suspect, he turned himself in.

Law firm Rier Jordan, P.A., represented Hall in the trial and released a statement on the verdict, which said, in part:

“Now that the legal process has resolved in Mr. Hall’s favor, we call on the media and the community to respect his privacy and recognize that the presumption of innocence must extend beyond the courtroom. His name has been cleared of the allegations brought forth, and he looks forward to moving on with his life.”

