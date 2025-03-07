Man accused of setting multiple brush fires in Bradford County arrested

HAMPTON, Fla. — A Keystone Heights man was arrested Thursday after investigators said he set multiple fires in Bradford County this week. John Rabe, 37, is charged with Willful/Reckless Burning of Lands.

Clay County authorities took him into custody in Keystone Heights after Clay and Bradford deputies spent the day searching for him there and in Melrose.

Rabe was named a person of interest after a witness reported seeing a male on a blue bike in the area of a small fire that quickly spread. The fires prompted road closures on a portion of County Road 18 between State Road 100 and Hampton in the Theressa area.

“Thank you to the Bradford County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, Clay County Fire Rescue, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and all who came forward with information to help assist in the investigation and keep our communities safe,” a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.

