Man arrested after beaches Flock cameras vandalized, JSO used Flock cameras to find him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vandalism targeting automated license plate readers has ignited a local debate over public safety and digital surveillance in the Beaches communities, echoing growing privacy concerns felt across the nation.

The investigation began on June 29 when an Atlantic Beach police officer noticed several Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras, commonly known as “Flock” cameras, had not been working.

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A physical inspection revealed that multiple camera lenses across the area had been intentionally disabled with spray paint. Similar incidents of vandalism happened in Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach.

Police have since arrested 19-year-old River Blair of Jacksonville Beach in connection with the damage. According to investigators, detectives reviewing nearby surveillance footage observed a red Mazda hatchback pulling into a parking lot shortly after midnight. The video reportedly showed a male suspect carrying a ladder toward one of the camera poles before driving away a short time later.

In a twist of digital irony, investigators used data from surrounding, operational Flock cameras to track the movements of the suspect’s vehicle just before those units were also spray-painted.

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Flock cameras automatically photograph passing vehicles, capturing and indexing highly specific details including the vehicle’s make, model, color, and license plate number. This data is stored in a centralized database for 30 days and can be accessed by law enforcement agencies nationwide to track stolen vehicles, missing persons, or suspects.

The rapid expansion of this technology has drawn a mixed reaction from residents in the Beaches communities.

“I didn’t even know they existed,” said local resident Bryce Thompson, though he noted the technology’s potential benefits. “There’s a lot of good things that they could do, such as tracking down criminals.”

Others view the pervasive network of readers with skepticism. “They’re everywhere,” said local Mikael Hernandez.

Resident Caroline Hoeloe expressed a sentiment shared by civil liberties advocates nationwide. “I feel like they’re a little bit of an invasion of privacy,” Hoeloe said.

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We reached out to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for comment on the incident, but they declined, as the investigation is ongoing.

We also reached out to the Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach Police Departments, but have not heard back.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also utilizes the technology. JSO said they have access to over 150 Flock cameras that have helped them solve crimes.

“We’re not arbitrarily just looking at cars and saying, ‘Oh, we should look into that car.’ It’s based on what we’re working investigatively. It’s an investigative tool,” said Mark Romano, Director of Patrol and Enforcement at JSO.

Blair currently faces charges related to the vandalism of public property.

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