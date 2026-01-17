Man arrested after large drug trafficking investigation in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — Samuel Williams, 48, was arrested early Friday morning in Palatka on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine, following a several-month investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force.

The investigation, which lasted several months, aimed to dismantle the drug trafficking operations of Williams across Putnam, Clay, St. Johns and Duval counties.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team executed the search warrant, leading to a significant discovery of various drugs and a firearm at Williams’ residence.

During the search, authorities seized 138 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 grams of suspected fentanyl, 34 grams of crack cocaine, 132 grams of powder cocaine and other controlled substances including ecstasy and marijuana.

In total, the operation uncovered more than 600 grams of narcotics, indicating a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

Williams faces several serious charges, including armed trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine, which both carry mandatory minimum sentences, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Law enforcement officials noted that he had previously been convicted 18 times prior to this arrest, adding to the severity of his current offenses.

Sheriff H.D. Gator’ DeLoach emphasized the importance of joint task forces in combating crime. “These type of cases are exactly why joint task forces are essential to remove career criminals from our streets,” DeLoach said.

He highlighted Williams’ extensive criminal network that spanned multiple counties and expressed confidence that the state attorney’s office would secure a lengthy prison sentence for Williams.

Following his arrest, Williams was taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held without bond on the trafficking charges.

The investigation continues as authorities aim to disrupt further illegal narcotics operations in the region.

