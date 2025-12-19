Man arrested after threats cause lockouts at four Duval County public schools, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who made threats, prompting lockouts at four Duval County Public Schools earlier this week.

According to JSO, on social media, 39-year-old Matthew Piner posted, “Anyone possessing or keeping [his child] from me is to be shot on sight…”. His child is a student at one of Jacksonville’s schools and does not have custody of the child.

Based on JSO’s investigation, Piner was driving with a gun from California to Jacksonville on Monday. This caused Duval County Public Schools to lock down four schools.

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Piner on Wednesday after he was found in Texas.

JSO encourages anyone who sees something suspicious online to call them at 904-630-0500.

