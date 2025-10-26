Man arrested for alleged theft of sheriff’s vehicle in Callahan

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A Georgia man faces felony charges after deputies say he was caught driving a stolen Nassau County Sheriff’s Office vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, deputies spotted a Honda Pioneer utility vehicle headed south on US Highway 1 just after 3 a.m. on October 19.

The UTV matched the description of one assigned to the Callahan Fair.

Deputies pulled the driver over near Lem Turner Road and Hodges Road.

The driver, identified as Christopher Deren Cook, 28, of Saint George, Georgia, was detained at the scene.

Officers confirmed the UTV belonged to the Sheriff’s Office.

After being read his rights, Cook reportedly admitted to taking the vehicle. The UTV was returned safely to the fairgrounds.

Officials said Cook was also wanted in Georgia for failing to register as a sexual offender.

Cook was booked into the Nassau County Jail and faces a felony grand theft of a motor vehicle charge.

