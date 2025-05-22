Man arrested for attempted murder after three victims found stabbed in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted murder after three people were found stabbed Wednesday night.

Deputies were called out to Duck Lane Drive around 9:30 P.M., according to NCSO.

According to witnesses, a person was physically attacked in their driveway by 41-year-old Jeremy Eugene Darity, prompting two other people to step in.

One of the people who interfered was stabbed multiple times with a knife and driven to the hospital with serious injuries before deputies arrived, while the other victims sustained minor injuries.

Darity retreated to his residence where he was later detained.

NSCO recovered two knives, a pair of shoes and a blood-stained towel during the search.

Officials believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

Darity is being held on a $600,000 bond at the Nassau County jail on several charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

