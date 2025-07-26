Man arrested and charged with trafficking after drug bust on Wright Avenue: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) charged 27-year-old Tyre Curry with trafficking and drug paraphernalia after a drug bust last week.

According to JSO, Narcotics detectives and SWAT operators served a warrant on a suspected drug house on Wright Avenue.

Detectives found the following:

807g powder cocaine

192g crystal meth

1,154g liquid promethazine

87g ecstasy

47g fentanyl

Marijuana edibles, crack, Xanax

$5,074 in cash

2 guns- one was stolen

drug-making tools with residue

Curry was also charged with possession of controlled substances.

