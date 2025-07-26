Local

Man arrested and charged with trafficking after drug bust on Wright Avenue: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Tyre Curry Mug shot of Tyre Curry from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) charged 27-year-old Tyre Curry with trafficking and drug paraphernalia after a drug bust last week.

According to JSO, Narcotics detectives and SWAT operators served a warrant on a suspected drug house on Wright Avenue.

Detectives found the following:

  • 807g powder cocaine
  • 192g crystal meth
  • 1,154g liquid promethazine
  • 87g ecstasy
  • 47g fentanyl
  • Marijuana edibles, crack, Xanax
  • $5,074 in cash
  • 2 guns- one was stolen
  • drug-making tools with residue

Curry was also charged with possession of controlled substances.

