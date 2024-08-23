Local

Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in connection with deadly January crash, St. Johns deputies say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Phillip Barry

Phillip Barry Phillip Barry (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is under arrest, accused of driving while intoxicated and killing someone, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Phillip Barry, 49, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 2, SJSO said in a post on its social media accounts.

SJSO shared a photo of what the truck involved looked like after hitting a Tesla.

The crash happened at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Silverlake Drive.

Barry tested positive for multiple substances and faces charges of DUI, DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving.

