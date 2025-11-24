Man arrested following deadly shooting at Blanding Boulevard Burger King: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is arrested and faces multiple charges after he is accused of shooting and killing one person at a fast food restaurant on Saturday night, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 8:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to the shooting on Blanding Boulevard near Collins Road. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Matthew Jackson died from his injuries, and the other man was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.

28-year-old Dawud Burritt was quickly identified as the shooter. JSO says he was arrested Sunday morning. Burritt is currently in the Duval County jail.

