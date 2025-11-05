Man arrested for harming police horse during Florida-Georgia game festivities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested Saturday evening after police say he struck a police horse during the busy Florida-Georgia football weekend.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers patrolling A. Philip Randolph Boulevard saw Ritchie Keith Ward, 38, approach a mounted officer and hit the horse around 7:10 p.m.

The incident happened as crowds filled the area for the annual game.

Officers quickly took Ward to the ground and handcuffed him.

He was then placed in a police car without further trouble, police said.

Ward was later booked into the Duval County jail on charges of intentionally harming a police animal.

No injuries to the horse or officers were reported.

