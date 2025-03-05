Man arrested in Jacksonville last year on child solicitation charges, arrested again in Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Kingsland, Georgia man arrested last year in Jacksonville on child solicitation charges was arrested again on similar charges Tuesday, but this time in Camden County.

Benjamin Stancil, 34, was arrested by Camden deputies and booked into jail on two counts of Felony Sexual Exploitation of Children.

His arrest comes after an investigation by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to a news release from Sheriff Kevin Chaney.

Camden investigators received tips on Feb. 21 from the GBI Cyber Crimes Unit about illegal materials uploaded from a device associated with Stancil, the news release states. A preliminary review of the materials “confirmed the presence of child sexual abuse material,” the release states.

The investigation also revealed that Stancil was arrested last year in Jacksonville on similar charges.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation between April 24, 2024 through April 29, 2024 targeting suspects who they believed were using the internet to sexually exploit children, according to a JSO arrest report.

During that investigation, Stancil is accused of driving to Jacksonville to meet someone he believed was 14 years old for “sexual activities,” the report states. Stancil engaged in a chat with the undercover officer posing a child making arrangements to meet up.

According to a JSO arrest warrant, Stancil was charged with Traveling to Meet a Minor to do Unlawful Acts, Soliciting a Child via Computer, Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors and Unlawful Use of Two-ay Communications Device.

