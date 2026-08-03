Man arrested in June burglary that caused $13,000 in flood damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced they made an arrest in a June burglary that resulted in a flooded home and over $13,000 in damages.

Police arrested 27-year-old Mar’tarius Thomas July 28th on burglary charges.

JSO said on June 6, Thomas and another suspect broke into a home off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

They put a hole in the back window before leaving the home flooded with nearly two inches of water. The damage to the home totaled more than $13,000.

JSO said the pair also stole a refrigerator.

Police are still searching for the other suspect. If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, emailJSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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