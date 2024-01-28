Man arrested for making threats to local TikTok star

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of stalking and making threats to a local TikTok star is now behind bars.

31-year-old Ayo Eniwaye is now facing charges of aggravated stalking and violation of an injunction. Police said he stalked and made threats to the victim, named Helena.

Investigators said he made several accounts on social media and from those believed to be used by the suspect, he told her that he knew where she lived with her new address and went on to say he would be coming to visit her.

“I don’t think he should be on the street,” Helena told Action News Jax.

Helena spoke exclusively with Action News Jax in mid-January and described what happened after she met him during a quick gas station stop.

“He messaged me on Instagram asking if he could pay me to watch him strip. I said ‘no’ very colorfully and told him to never contact me again. That’s where I expected the contact to end,” she said.

She filed a police report in September and when officers met with Eniwaye, it says he told them “If the messages make her feel uncomfortable then it’s on her.”

Helena is well known on TikTok as ‘HelHathFury’, a horror film enthusiast. However, once this happened, the content shifted.

“I have a large following of 18 to 24-year-old women and there isn’t a handbook on handle to aggressive men on the street, so I decided to make a TikTok talking about what happened,” she said. “Within a day, I started getting really weird comments from someone who was very aggressively defending the man. It was over and over and over again and it became clear it was him.”

Helena also filed a stalking injunction which was granted by a Duval County judge, but she said it just got worse.

“I blocked his accounts and he continues to make more, he has left over 100 comments, we’ve been in and out of court four times,” she said.

Records show he violated the injunctions and another police report obtained by Action News Jax shows that one commenter, believed to be Eniwaye, told Helena that she better watch her back and that he “put a hit on her.”

“I was having nightmares about him breaking in,” she said.

Helena said she documented everything and encouraged others to do the same if you’re going through something similar.

“I think it’s important to be visible, be verbal, and reach out to others for help,” she said.

Investigators are also asking anyone who has information regarding this or knows of other incidents, to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

