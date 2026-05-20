Man arrested for manslaughter in 2024 dog attack that killed another man, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after police say his “negligent actions” led to another man being killed in a 2024 dog attack.

Melvyn Souffrount, 62, is charged with manslaughter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Police were first called to investigate the incident on Ricker Road on Aug. 31, 2024.

Officers found Ronald Coffman, 59, “suffering from multiple dog bites” and he died from his injuries, JSO said.

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Investigators found “Souffrount’s multiple and repeated negligent actions and failure to act,” led to Coffman’s death, JSO said.

A warrant for Souffrount’s arrest was issued Monday and he was booked into the Duval County Jail on Monday night, JSO said.

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