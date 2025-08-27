Man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police stop in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has announced an arrest after finding various drugs on a man in Atlantic Beach.

According to the police department, officers found drugs and a firearm after stopping a car.

The driver, Ross Pielen, was arrested and faces the following charges:

Armed Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Mushrooms

Armed Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]