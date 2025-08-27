Local

Man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police stop in Atlantic Beach

The Atlantic Beach Police announced the arrest of Ross Pielin after finding various drugs and a firearm in his possession.
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department has announced an arrest after finding various drugs on a man in Atlantic Beach.

According to the police department, officers found drugs and a firearm after stopping a car.

The driver, Ross Pielen, was arrested and faces the following charges:

  • Armed Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Mushrooms
  • Armed Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

