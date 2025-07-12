Man arrested in Pokémon card scam now charged in brick attack

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to break into a St. Johns County card shop while his 3-year-old daughter was with him.

Chance Tyler Bennett was arrested on July 7 after license plate readers spotted his red Subaru.

Read: St. Johns County drug bust leads to two arrests, rattles community

Deputies say back on June 24, Bennett pulled into the Davoli Card Shop parking lot, grabbed a hammer, and then threw a brick at the window.

Surveillance video shows he was wearing dark clothes and had his face covered with a bandana.

Investigators say his young daughter was there too, wearing pink pajamas, and he put her back in the car before throwing the brick.

The store’s alarm went off, and Bennett drove away.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

He later admitted to the crime, saying he wanted to trigger the alarm to get police attention.

Bennett is also accused of using fake money to buy lottery tickets and Pokémon cards.

He’s facing charges including burglary, criminal mischief, child neglect, and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.