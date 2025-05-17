Man carrying 1-year-old child struck by car crossing Baymeadows Road, both die

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and the 1-year-old child he was carrying are both dead after they were struck by a car Friday night crossing Baymeadows Road. They were crossing in the 4100 block at about 8:30 p.m., a Jacksonville police news release states.

The man, who police say was in his 30’s, was carrying the 1-year-old attempting to cross when they were hit by a newer model Honda, the news release states.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced them both dead at the scene, the news release states.

“The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital and is cooperating with Detectives,” the news release states.

