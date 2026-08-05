Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after St. Augustine crash killed woman on scooter

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash that killed a scooter rider in St. Johns County July 8th, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Kevin Alan Hoffman was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance. When the crash occurred, he was traveling about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Troopers said Hoffman’s vehicle struck the back of a scooter traveling in the right lane, killing the rider, Delinda Ronette Heinrich, 64, of St. Augustine.

Delinda Ronette Heinrich

Authorities said Hoffman fled the scene after the crash before crashing at the intersection of U.S. 1 and State Road 16. Hoffman suffered injuries.

Investigators determined Hoffman’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.212 at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Hoffman was released from a rehabilitation center and taken into custody at his residence without incident.

Hoffman arrested by FHP (FHP)

He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving under the influence causing death to a human and vehicular homicide.

The Traffic Homicide Unit’s investigation remains ongoing.

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