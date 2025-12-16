Man convicted of sexual assault may have other victims, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for sexual assault may have other victims.

Hugh Perry, 55, was convicted in September in connection with a sexual assault that happened in February 2022 in Jacksonville Beach.

The victim reported the assault after a night out in Jacksonville Beach, during which she woke up unsure of how she got home. A forensic analysis confirmed that Perry had assaulted her, JSO said.

Perry had a history of similar accusations, JSO said. In 2013, he was accused of a comparable crime.

While on release before his trial for the 2022 assault, Perry was suspected in 2023 of drugging another woman’s drink and stealing her belongings, JSO said.

JSO released Perry’s mugshots so the public can see how he looked at different points in time.

Any potential victims are asked to contact JSO’s Special Assault Unit detectives directly at 904-630-2168.

